Shooting in Riversdale under investigation: Saskatoon police


Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were called to the Riversdale community Saturday afternoon after a woman was shot.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Avenue H and 20th Street starting around 1:30 p.m.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and SPS said they would release more details when they are available. 

