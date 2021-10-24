Shooting in Scarborough leaves taxi driver dead

A taxi driver is dead after being shot in Scarborough Sunday night.

The shooting occurred near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m.

Police say they received calls about a taxi that crashed into a fence. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the driver injured and unresponsive.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Police say the victim was later pronounced dead.

Beck Taxi confirmed to CP24 that the victim was one of their employees.

Police say they located shell casings in the area.

There is no word on possible suspects.

This is the fourth fatal shooting in the city this weekend. Kamal Daley, Donald Leroy “Smokey” Marson and a man in his 20s were killed in separate shootings on Saturday.