Police identify man found dead in garage of Toronto home after shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting after a 25-year-old man was found dead inside the garage of home in Scarborough’s Dean Park neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Officers were called to a residence on Blacktoft Drive, located in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road, at around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they located a man inside the garage suffering from serious injuries.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Friday afternoon, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Malcolm Ellis.
Speaking to reporters outside the home where the shooting occurred, one officer confirmed that the victim did not live at the residence.
The firearm used in the deadly shooting has not been recovered.
No arrests have been made and police have not provided any suspect information.
Police say all witnesses are cooperating with the investigation, but police are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to investigators to contact the homicide unit.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Ottawa must come together to co-produce an alternative response model for police, chief saysChief Peter Sloly tells CTV News Ottawa he supports the Ottawa Police Services Board's 2022 budget with a smaller than requested budget increase.
-
Camp Fortune looks to hire close to 100 employees for ski seasonThe help wanted sign is hanging on the ski hills at Camp Fortune.
-
Province announces $1M program for community groups supporting women in the economyOne million dollars in grants is now available for community groups that help women participate in the economy.
-
Ottawa and British Columbia promise co-operation on province's floodingThe federal and British Columbia governments have created a joint committee of cabinet ministers to deal with the devastation caused by flooding, while also promising to match donations given to the Canadian Red Cross.
-
'Only a matter of time' before Omicron COVID-19 variant reaches Canada, expert saysIt’s 'only a matter of time' before cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant are detected in Canada, according to the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.
-
Anishnabeg Outreach starts vaccinating Indigenous children in KitchenerAs the Region of Waterloo began vaccinating children on Friday, Indigenous children were welcomed to Anishnabeg Outreach in Kitchener to be vaccinated in a culturally appropriate and welcoming setting.
-
COVID-19 exposures in Lower Mainland schools declining along with B.C. case countThe number of schools on COVID-19 exposure lists in B.C.'s Lower Mainland continued to decline this week, reaching its lowest level since early October.
-
Highway 75 reopened, parts of Manitoba remain under freezing rain warningThe province has closed Highway 75 to Morris as parts of the province are placed under a freezing rain warning Friday night.
-
Small businesses think big this weekendLocal retailers are holding Black Friday deals and then some.