Police identify man found dead in garage of Toronto home after shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting after a 25-year-old man was found dead inside the garage of home in Scarborough’s Dean Park neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Blacktoft Drive, located in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road, at around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man inside the garage suffering from serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Friday afternoon, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Malcolm Ellis.

Speaking to reporters outside the home where the shooting occurred, one officer confirmed that the victim did not live at the residence.

The firearm used in the deadly shooting has not been recovered.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any suspect information.

Police say all witnesses are cooperating with the investigation, but police are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to investigators to contact the homicide unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).