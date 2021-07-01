Shooting in southeast Calgary sends 1 to hospital

A 27-year-old man has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Calgary.

EMS were sent to the 0-100 block at Douglas Glen Crescent S.E. after 7 p.m. Thursday where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

According to EMS, the man remains in stable condition in hospital.

CTV News has asked Calgary police for further details.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.