Shooting in southeast Calgary sends 1 to hospital
A 27-year-old man has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Calgary.
EMS were sent to the 0-100 block at Douglas Glen Crescent S.E. after 7 p.m. Thursday where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
According to EMS, the man remains in stable condition in hospital.
CTV News has asked Calgary police for further details.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.