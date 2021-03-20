A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a shooting in St. James Town.
Emergency crews were called to Wellesley Street East and Bleecker Street, east of Sherbourne Street, around 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.
Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The suspect fled the area on foot, police said. No description has been released.
