Shooting in Sunalta leaves 1 dead, homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a shooting that took the life of a man in the southwest neighbourhood of Sunalta on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the back alley of a residential complex near 12 Avenue S.W between 17 and 18 streets at around 3:30 p.m.
When police arrived they found a man in his mid-30s in distress after a gunshot. Paramedics were called in but could not resuscitate the man and declared him dead short while later.
Police told CTV News there is a vehicle that fled the scene but offered no vehicle description.
Witnesses are cooperating with investigators but there's no further details about a suspect, or what led up to the fatal shooting.
One man overheard the incident.
"Yeah, it was back of this building," he said, "(I was) having a cigarette when I heard three quick shots and just getting the heck inside."
A woman said, "(I) saw like, eight or nine cars in the alley where I usually park was taped off. And I just asked them what was going on and they said they couldn't tell me but that I wouldn't be able to get into the alley at all tonight.
