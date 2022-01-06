Shooting in Sunalta leaves one dead, homicide unit investigating

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a shooting that took the life of a man in the southwest neighbourhood of Sunalta on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the back alley of a residential complex near 12 Avenue S.W between 17 and 18 streets at around 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man in distress after a gunshot and EMS paramedics were called in, but could not resuscitate the man and declared him dead short while later.

Police told CTV News there is a vehicle that fled the scene but offered no vehicle description.

Witnesses are cooperating with investigators but there's no further details about a suspect, or what led up to the fatal shooting.

One man overheard the incident.

"Yeah, it was back of this building," he said, "(I was) having a cigarette when I heard three quick shots and just getting the heck inside."

A woman said, "(I) saw like, eight or nine cars in the alley where I usually park was taped off. And I just asked them what was going on and they said they couldn't tell me but that I wouldn't be able to get into the alley at all tonight.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available.