Shooting in Surrey sends one to hospital

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital.

Police were called to Surrey's Guilford neighbourhood about 12 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

RCMP say the investigation is still in the early stages, but at this point it is believed this was a targeted incident, and both parties knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2022.