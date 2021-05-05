Shooting in Surrey sends woman to hospital; Mounties investigating

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Guildford neighbourhood that sent one woman to hospital.

Officers were initially called to reports of a dropped 911 call near 161A Street and 98 Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

While en route, they received more calls about shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound; her condition is not yet known.

A man was arrested without incident on scene and taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed a man in socks being put into a police cruiser while his belongings were put into evidence bags.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and the motive for this shooting is unknown at this time,” said Staff Sgt. Ray Monsef of Surrey RCMP in a release Tuesday night.

Investigators appeared to focus their efforts on a single townhouse unit, using a dog team to search the surrounding area.

Officers then canvassed the neighbourhood to speak to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca