One in hospital in critical condition after another Sudbury shooting

A 40-year-old man is in hospital in critical, but stable condition after being shot in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday night, police say.

Officers were called to the scene on Baker Street to deal with a weapons complaint where the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Health Sciences North, Greater Sudbury Police Service said on social media just after 7:30 p.m.

"Victim sustained life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound," police said on social media at 11:15 p.m.

"Victim is currently in stable condition."

There was a heavy police presence in the area for several hours as uniformed officers and detectives investigated the incident.

"Police are continuing to search for the person(s) responsible," police said.

"Anyone with details are to contact the police."

On Wednesday morning, there were two police cruisers parked in the laneway behind a red brick apartment building located between Sudbury Secondary School and Landsdowne Public School.

There were also two police cruisers parked on College Street near the Baker Street intersection.

Also on Wednesday morning, several neighbours on the quiet street were huddled together on the sidewalk across from the apartment building where the shooting took place talking about what happened the previous night, as families hustled past making their way to the nearby elementary school.

Two Greater Sudbury men were arrested in Chelmsford on Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting. They are charged with attempted murder and several weapon-related charges in the case.

