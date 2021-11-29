iHeartRadio

Shooting in Wallaceburg being investigated by police

Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police are actively investigating a shooting in Wallaceburg.

Officers say it took place on Wallace Street Sunday night.

At this time, police believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no concern for public safety.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

