Shooting in Winnipeg's West End leaves one man dead
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after a man was killed in a West End shooting on Monday.
Police said they responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 5 p.m.
One man, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.
Officers have not made any arrests.
The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
