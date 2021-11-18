Shooting incident in Timmins now a homicide investigation, police say
The Timmins Police Service said Thursday a shooting at a Mountjoy apartment building Wednesday afternoon is now a homicide investigation.
"A male party sustained a life-threatening injury during the occurrence and was transported to the Timmins and District Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced as deceased," police said in a news release.
"A post-mortem examination has been ordered by the local coroner’s office."
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police have released the scene linked to the death, but a police presence will remain in the area of Mountjoy Street South and Second Avenue "in order to complete investigative tasks linked to the occurrence," the release said.
Anyone who might have observed suspicious activity at or near the intersection of Second Avenue and Mountjoy Street South area late yesterday afternoon is asked to call police at 705-264-1201. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
