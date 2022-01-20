Shooting inside Surrey home believed to be targeted, Mounties say

A shooting inside a Surrey home sent one person to hospital early Thursday, local Mounties said in an appeal for witnesses.

Police said they were called at about 1:45 a.m. to a home on 152 Street, south of 88 Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Mounties said it's still early in their investigation, but it's believed the shooting was targeted. They did not indicate whether the incident is connected to ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflicts.

Other shootings that happened earlier this week are also under investigation in Surrey. At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, two people were reportedly shot in a warming centre. Police said one of the victims, a 24-year-old man, is believed to have been the target. The other victim is a 57-year-old woman.

And, Tuesday night, a 31-year-old was taken to hospital after a shooting in the city's Newton neighbourhood. In that instance, a suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Anyone who was in the area of the most recent shooting or has dash-cam footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.