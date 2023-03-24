Shooting investigation in Sarnia

A woman is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Sarnia.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the area of Proctor Street and Talfourd Street around 2:30 a.m.

When they got there, officers reported finding a woman, “suffering from an obvious gunshot wound.”

She was taken to a hospital in London where her injuries are considered to be serious but non-life threatening.

Police say the investigation continues and this appears to be a, “targeted and isolated incident.”

Anyone with information, security camera footage and dash cam videos related to this incident are encouraged to contact police.