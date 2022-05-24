Shooting investigation underway after large party on Oak Street

Windsor police are asking for help in a shooting investigation after a large party on Oak Street.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a shooting incident on Saturday, May 21. Investigators are asking for further information and video surveillance.

Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Oak Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Several vehicles fled the area immediately after the shooting.

When police arrived to investigate, a dark-coloured sedan fled the scene.

Multiple shell casings were located in the 900 block of Oak Street. Windsor Police Service Forensics Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the areas of College Avenue to Tecumseh Road West, and Wellington Avenue to Crawford Avenue, to check their footage for possible evidence, between the time period of 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Investigators learned that there was a large party at a residence located in the 900 block of Oak Street at the time of the incident and believe that someone from the party may have been the intended victim.

Police are asking for anyone who was at the party to contact the major crime unit with any information they may have in relation to the incident.

No victims have been identified. Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.