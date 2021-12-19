Shooting near Brampton convention centre leaves two seriously injured
A shooting at a convention centre in Brampton early this morning has left a man and woman with serious injuries.
Police said gunshots rang out at the Chandni Convention Centre, on Gateway Boulevard, located near Queen Street East and Torbram Road, at around 3:50 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one woman who had been injured in the shooting. A short time later, a male occupant of a vehicle involved in a collision down the street was also found with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a trauma centre for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"We do believe this to be a targeted incident," Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 at the scene on Sunday.
"We don't have any suspects but we are currently canvassing the area."
Patten said there was an event at the convention centre last night and investigators believe it may have been a birthday party.
"We will be looking at the entire plaza for video surveillance," she said.
Anyone with dash camera footage of the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Peel Regional Police's Criminal Investigations Bureau.
-
GFL workers vote in favour of strike actionWorkers for GFL, garbage and recycling, have voted 83 per cent in favour of strike action.
-
PM Trudeau hopes 2022 will be the year Canada can leave the pandemic behindPrime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with Evan Solomon, host of CTV's Power Play and Question Period, for a year-end interview, reflecting on the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging concerns over inflation. The prime minister discussed deficit concerns, the timeline for getting boosters into Canada, why he went to Tofino, the state of Canada's international relationships, and what he thinks will define 2022.
-
Fauci says Omicron variant is 'just raging around the world'The COVID-19 Omicron variant is 'just raging around the world,' the White House's top medical adviser says.
-
B.C. farmers urged to save receipts, keep photo journals in preparation for government flood reliefDocument everything. That's the message B.C.'s Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham had last week for farmers recovering from the devastating floods and landslides that wreaked havoc on the province in November.
-
The love story behind a dinosaur holding a bouquet caught on camera at Victoria International AirportWhile waiting at the arrivals lounge at the Victoria International Airport, Sophie was having second thoughts about dressing up in an inflatable dinosaur costume.
-
Ontario reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, out of 4,177 provincewideAcross Ontario, health officials reported 4,177 new cases, the highest daily case count since April. Two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 1,210 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.
-
Early morning collision involving taxi sends one person to hospital in FrederictonA collision involving a taxi in Fredericton has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Hockey for Hospice postponedThe Hockey for Hospice tournament in Windsor-Essex is being postponed.
-