Shooting near college, courthouse sends 1 man to hospital, 2 arrested: New Westminster police

A shooting in downtown New Westminster Tuesday around noon resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two people being taken into police custody.

The New Westminster Police Department says officers responded to shots fired around noon in the 700 block of Carnarvon Street—near the Douglas College campus and the city's courthouse.

One witness who works in the area told CTV News she heard a loud thud, then saw a man across the street lying on the ground being beaten by three other men. She says it appeared they were trying to take something from the victim and then ran off.

“A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and two suspects are in police custody,” reads a NWPD statement.

Police told CTV News two suspects were located and arrested near Royal Columbian Hospital, about a 45-minute walk from where the shooting occurred.

“The response resulted in large police presence at the Royal Columbian Hospital,” the NWPD statement continues.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and can be reached by calling 604-529-2430.

CTV News has reached out for more details, including whether police believe this shooting is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. This article will be updated if a response is received.