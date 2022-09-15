Shooting of Moncton teen investigated as 'careless use of a firearm'
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Derek Haggett
Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Moncton, N.B., as a careless use of a firearm.
Codiac RCMP Cpl. Eric Rousselle says police received a call that a person had been shot at a residence on West Lane around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries. There is no further update on his condition at this time.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Rousselle says the RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on West Lane late Wednesday afternoon and seized a firearm.
No arrests have been made and no further details have been released.
