Shooting on 17th Avenue S.W. sends 1 to hospital

EMS took a man to hospital suffering "traumatic injuries" after a shooting on 17th Avenue S.W. on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to 17th Avenue and 10th Street S.W. where they found the man with a gun shot wound to his arm. He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, the Calgary Police Service said, but has since stabilized.

Police shut down a section of 17th Avenue between Ninth Street and 11th Street S.W. while they investigated, however, it was later reopened. A section of 10th Street S.W., between Cameron Avenue and 17th Avenue S.W. remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Another Monday shooting in southeast Calgary is also under investigation by CPS. Officers say it is too early to know if the incidents were related.

Multiple Calgary Police and EMS units responding to an incident near 10 St. And 17 Ave. SW. Lots of police tape in the area, waiting for details on what happened. #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/YlUWaz2CjE