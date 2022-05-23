Shooting on 17th Avenue S.W. sends 1 to hospital
EMS took a man to hospital suffering "traumatic injuries" after a shooting on 17th Avenue S.W. on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to 17th Avenue and 10th Street S.W. where they found the man with a gun shot wound to his arm. He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, the Calgary Police Service said, but has since stabilized.
Police shut down a section of 17th Avenue between Ninth Street and 11th Street S.W. while they investigated, however, it was later reopened. A section of 10th Street S.W., between Cameron Avenue and 17th Avenue S.W. remains closed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Another Monday shooting in southeast Calgary is also under investigation by CPS. Officers say it is too early to know if the incidents were related.
Multiple Calgary Police and EMS units responding to an incident near 10 St. And 17 Ave. SW. Lots of police tape in the area, waiting for details on what happened. #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/YlUWaz2CjE— Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) May 23, 2022
-
New Toronto investigative unit will probe organized crime, starting with carjackingsToronto police say that a new investigative unit tapped with addressing organized crime will formally begin operations this week with an initial focus on a rash of violent carjackings which have taken place across the city.
-
'Women helping women': Happiness Project pairs NSCC students with female entrepreneurs in TanzaniaHalima Joy Mbita is passionate about cooking -- a passion she will soon travel halfway around the world to pursue.
-
Sunderland AFC, Toronto FC U23 soccer teams to faceoff at Mosaic StadiumMosaic Stadium will host to a soccer-friendly match on August 3 between U23 teams from Sunderland AFC (SAFC) and Toronto FC (TFC).
-
Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers to reveal full 2022 rosterWhat's known: The War on Drugs, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three optionsWindsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.
-
Winnipeg woman charged following year-long homicide investigation: policeA 31-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a May 2021 homicide.