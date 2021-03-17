A man in his 20s is facing charges following a series of events that sent a man to hospital and impacted traffic for hours.

The Surrey RCMP says a 22-year-old Coquitlam resident has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting on Monday.

Adam Yousef Aboubaker has also been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

The shooting followed a fight between two men, which broke out at around 7 p.m. on Highway 99. Officers said there were multiple 911 calls made by witnesses to the incident.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remained on Wednesday, according to police.

The other was arrested at the scene.

Police said both men were associated with one vehicle, and that vehicle was seized on Monday. A firearm was also recovered, the RCMP said.

It appears the men knew each other, investigators said, and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

The incident closed a stretch of Highway 99 between Highway 91 and Ladner Trunk Road in both directions, and the closure was in place for nearly 10 hours.

About three hours into that closure, an officer on scene was involved in a serious crash that sent both the officer and the driver to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and Mounties said they suspect the civilian was impaired.

The investigation into what happened on Monday is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa