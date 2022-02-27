Shooting on Manitoulin Island

A southern Ontario resident was shot in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, Chief Linda Debassige confirmed in a news release.

It happened in the downtown area of the First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island.

"The incident was quickly contained by UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service in collaboration with the OPP," Debassige said.

"The victim of the shooting was an individual from southern Ontario and a non-band member."

It is unclear the extent of the victim's injuries in the incident.

In the news release, she appeals to community members to contact police with information about illegal and suspicious activity.

"We know that there are members of our community who are housing drug dealers and are participating in illegal activity," Debassige said.

"M'Chigeeng First Nation does not condone this type of violence and horrific acts that puts our community at continued risk... We also need the help of members of other communities such as Aundeck Omni Kaning, Sheguiandah and Wiikwemkoong as we know these suspicious individuals frequent these communities as well."