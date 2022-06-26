Shooting on Manitoulin Island

On Friday June 24, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM) were called to an address on Wiingush Miikan, Sheguiandah First Nation regarding a weapons complaint.

When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old person who had gunshot injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving.

Police believe the victim was targeted and that this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from UCCM Police, the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the OPP Regional Support Team (RST).

Police would like to speak with anyone who has direct knowledge of the incident.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit your tip online here.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

From OPP news release.