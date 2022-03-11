Shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., leaves man dead

One man is dead after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., in broad daylight Friday.

Authorities said the victim was gunned down outside the Superstore on Seymour Boulevard shortly after 2:45 p.m., and died at the scene.

Blood marks and a damaged BMW could be seen in the aftermath of the shooting, in an area of the parking lot that was cordoned off with police tape Friday afternoon.

Many shoppers told CTV News they were shocked to hear a man was shot and killed nearby.

Sgt. Peter DeVries with North Vancouver RCMP condemned the brazen public violence as "absolutely unacceptable."

"That's why we will aggressively pursue these investigations, and we know from experience that the best way to do that is as a unified force throughout the Lower Mainland,” said DeVries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to investigate in partnership with North Vancouver RCMP. IHIT released a statement hours after the shooting, but did not comment on a possible motive, or on potential connections to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this incident does not appear to be random," IHIT said.

Authorities said officers are still gathering evidence at the scene, and urged anyone with information on the killing to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

North Vancouver RCMP asked the public to avoid the area on Friday afternoon, and warned drivers to expect traffic delays on southbound routes heading onto the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.