Shooting sends one person to hospital: Halifax police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police are investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
Officers responded to the call on Primrose Street just before 4 p.m.
Police say one person has been taken to hospital but no other details have been provided.
Officers in tactical gear were pictured in the area earlier this evening.
As of 9 p.m. police say they are no longer on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
