Shooting sends one person to hospital: Halifax police

Police are investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.

Officers responded to the call on Primrose Street just before 4 p.m.

Police say one person has been taken to hospital but no other details have been provided.

Officers in tactical gear were pictured in the area earlier this evening.

As of 9 p.m. police say they are no longer on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

