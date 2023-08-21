Shooting sends one to hospital, police seek assistance

Lambton County OPP responded to a report of a shooting on Snye Road at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Walpole Island Police Service and Chatham Kent EMS also attended the scene.

One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Lambton County OPP or Walpole Island Police Service at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.