Shooting south of Edmonton leads to multiple gun charges
A 33-year-old Leduc County man is facing 16 charges after a shooting earlier this month.
On May 17, a man arrived at Leduc Community Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in Edmonton by ground ambulance with serious injuries.
On May 19, Mounties executed a search warrant at a residence in Leduc County.
They seized ammunition, gun pieces, about 20 grams of fentanyl, 70 ml of GBH, 200 prescription pills, and three grams of methamphetamine.
A man was also arrested and charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, pointing a firearm, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
He is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on June 2, 2022.
Police say the shooting was a targeted incident, and there is no risk to the public.
