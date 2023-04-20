Shooting suspect 'essentially opened fire' on group in downtown New Westminster: police

Two days after a man was injured in a shooting in downtown New Westminster, police are revealing more information about the suspect and crime scene.

On April 18, the New Westminster Police Department said one man was taken to hospital and two people were taken into custody following a shooting in the 700 block of Carnarvon Street, but investigators confirmed Thursday it happened on nearby Alexander Street.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, NWPD Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott said the shooter approached a group of people and “essentially opened fire.”

“What we’re looking at is: Was there pre-existing conflict, did they know each other or was this random?” said Scott.

Police said two suspects were located and arrested on Tuesday near Royal Columbian Hospital, about a 45-minute walk from where the shooting occurred.

Scott says those two suspects have since been released.

“We’re still working on charge approval for a presentation at Crown counsel to positively identify the suspect and the shooter, and then move forward to an arrest,” he said.

“What we’re deeply concerned about with this is the sense of increased violence in the downtown area…We’ve seen three different stabbings in the past month, staff at a restaurant were assaulted by bear spray and now this open-air shooting? It’s certainly troubling for us,” he continued.

Police have reported that on April 10, one person was injured at a stabbing at the Columbia SkyTrain Station and another stabbing took place in Pier Park on March 14.

Chief Const. Dave Jansen is calling the latest act of violence “completely unacceptable.”

“I have heard from residents that incidents like this cause people to feel like they can’t go downtown and can’t engage in things they want and should be able to do,” he wrote in a news release.

“In light of this and other recent events in the downtown core, I am working with my leadership team to develop an immediate plan of action,” Jansen continued.

Scott said at the news conference that police are planning to increase patrols and reallocate resources to “restore a sense of safety in the downtown area.”

New Westminster’s mayor describes the rise in violence in his city as a symptom of challenges facing the entire Lower Mainland.

“This is a situation that’s happening in communities across British Columbia right now. It is a result of overlapping crises that haven’t been dealt with adequately,” Patrick Johnstone told CTV News.

He anticipates more information about the next course of action by police will be available in the coming days.

Anyone who lives or works close to Alexander Street is being asked to contact investigators if they have security video of the shooting or “if they find physical evidence they believe is connected,” police said in the release.

The Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the case, can be contacted at 604-529-2430 or mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson.