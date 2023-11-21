Shooting that injured Langley, B.C., father was targeted, RCMP say

An early morning shooting that left a father of two hospitalized in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday appears to have been targeted, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said they could not speak to a potential motive, but don't believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

"We believe that this was targeted to the specific individual," said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP.

The victim's family said he was heading for work when the shooting happened.

The man's common-law wife, Tatjana Hemmings, told CTV News he called her minutes after leaving the house and said, "I don't want you to panic but please call the police, someone shot me."

Hemmings didn't know for certain, but thought it was possible her partner interrupted someone who was attempting to steal a car that was parked nearby, and somehow ended up being shot in the leg.

"I guess he just came out at the wrong time," she said. "Honestly I feel like I'm in a fever dream."

Hemmings said her husband normally takes their two daughters to school in the mornings, but that by chance, she had offered to drive them on Tuesday.

"He was running late today so I said I would do it," she said. "I'm just grateful that he's OK and that my girls weren't there. That would probably be something to traumatize them for life."

Langley RCMP could not confirm whether there was a theft in progress, or whether there's any indication the victim knew the shooter.

After the shooting, a white SUV was seen leaving the area in a hurry. Another vehicle with its licence plates covered was parked at the scene in the aftermath, but authorities could not confirm whether it is part of their investigation.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened – or with video that could help their investigation – to contact the Langley detachment at 604-532-3200.