Shooting that killed Winnipeg woman linked to second incident: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
Lori Gordon, 49, was killed in a shooting on March 6 in the 400 block of Beverley Street. This shooting also sent another woman to the hospital in unstable condition.
On Tuesday, police said this incident is connected to a second shooting that took place on March 7 in the 600 block of Spence Street. This shooting sent four people to hospital, two men in their 20s and two in their 30s.
On April 13, officers arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with these incidents. He faces a number of charges including second-degree murder, five counts of attempt to commit murder, and five counts of aggravated assault. He was taken into custody.
Investigators have identified the second suspect as 18-year-old Martin Faruq Luther. He remains at large and police have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder. Police describe Luther as five-foot-11 with a thin build.
Luther is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry SoundOPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain StreetA collision investigation closed part of a major street in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housingMusqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forcesOne year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic winThe adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ dropDanielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreementThe day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospitalJose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chiefFire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.