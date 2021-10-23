Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: police
Moose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.
Around 3:40 p.m., police received a complaint about a threat circulating on Snapchat about a shooting that was going to take place at “Central High School.”
The Moose Jaw Police Service investigated and determined the threat originated in St. Joseph, MO.
After making contact with the St. Joseph Police Department, police confirmed the threat took place in their jurisdiction.
St. Joseph police arrested three youths as a result of the investigation.
