Shooting under investigation in Surrey, man taken to hospital with injuries

A shooting is under investigation in Surrey and a man was taken to hospital with injuries, local Mounties say.

Police were called about shots being fired on 72nd Avenue near 126 Street just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, evidence confirmed there had been a shooting.

One man was found in the area with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Few details were given about the incident, but Mounties said it does appear to be targeted. Police didn't say whether the shooting was linked to ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflicts.

The night before, another Surrey shooting sent a 19-year-old to hospital with injuries. That incident also appeared to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.