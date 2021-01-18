A man shot early Sunday morning in west Edmonton has died.

Homicide investigators have taken over the file.

The man was found inside a home near 105 Avenue and 157 Street around 6:15 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital. His name hasn't been revealed by police.

A few doors down from the scene, a neighbour slept through the incident but found what sounded like a gunshot or vehicle backfiring on his security footage.

"It's only sounds and it could be interpreted a couple different ways," they told CTV News Edmonton. "I figured it's worth mentioning anyways. It might give them some type of timeframe."

Another area resident, Sadie Blanc, also didn't hear anything, but woke up to a slew of police vehicles on the street.

"Came outside and there's cops everywhere and everything's taped up."

She watched as investigators worked their way up and down the block.

Her family moved there in August; it is their first home.

"Pretty scary, especially since we thought this was a nice neighbourhood. We're starting to second guess ourselves. Hopefully this is just a one-off."

No one was taken into custody.

Police are asking for anyone with surveillance video in the neighbourhood or who witnessed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area around 6 a.m. Sunday to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson