Shooting victim dies of injuries; homicide team investigating 'targeted act'

A shooting reported in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week is now a homicide investigation following the death of the victim.

Officers found the injured victim inside a home on 137 Street early Monday morning. The 45-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was described as having life-threatening injuries at the time.

He was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

As a result, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.

Few details have been provided, but the Surrey RCMP said Wednesday that investigators believe his death was a "targeted act."

Officers said the victim was known to them, but did not give details on his previous interactions with police.

The fatal incident was one of three unrelated shootings reported over the weekend in the city.

This shooting was reported at 3 a.m., less than two hours after Mounties were called to a different location on King George Boulevard when a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

And on Saturday, members of the Surrey RCMP found an injured woman who'd been shot in a driveway on 95A Avenue. In that case, it appears the shooting itself was targeted, but the victim was not the intended target.

Mounties are still investigating the motives in each incident, and whether there are any ties to gang activity in the Lower Mainland.