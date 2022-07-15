Shooting victim recovering, no arrests made: Police

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being shot early Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. near the corner of Flora Avenue and Salter Street.

Though initial reports were of a stabbing incident, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. They provided emergency medical care by applying a tourniquet. The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators say the victim was shot while walking along the 400 block of Flora Street. He then made his way over to Salter Street to get help.

No arrests have been made, the Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).