Shooting victim won't co-operate with police, Burnaby Mounties say

A man injured in a shooting in Burnaby is not co-operating with police, according to investigators.

The man in his 40s was shot Monday night, in an incident near Randolph Avenue and Kingsway.

Members of the Burnaby RCMP detachment were called to the area shortly after 10 p.m., but by that time the shooter or shooters had fled.

The RCMP said they believe two men were involved, in addition to the victim. They said the victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties did not provide many further details in a news release about the shooting the next morning, other than to say they believe the victim knew the suspects.

"We do not believe the public is in any further danger as this was a targeted incident," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the statement.

Investigators did not provide details on who they believe to be involved, nor did they give a possible motive or address whether the case may have ties to ongoing gang violence in the area.

The victim is not co-operating with those working on the case, the RCMP said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Burnaby detachment.