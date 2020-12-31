Calgary police continue to hunt for a shooter who killed two men found in a vehicle with its engine still running on Tuesday morning, in the northeast community of Marlborough.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Marcombe Drive N.E. at 9:20 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two men inside. Both were declared deceased.

Cody Akoar, 20, and Kuanyliet Kogalt, 20 were victims of a shooting, according to friends.

A single bullet hole could be seen in the passenger side window of the vehicle.

Friends say the pair attended Father Lacombe High school together, playing on the boys' basketball team, having graduated a couple years ago.

Gar Gar, executive director of Youth Empowerment and Skills Centre in Forest Lawn works with youth in the community to lead them down a path to success.

He says some youth in the South Sudanese community have turned to crime and drugs, a path he hopes many will avoid.

“It’s sad now that every phone call you receive, there’s that fear that bad news is coming,” said Gar.

“In our centre the slogan is, ‘Our youth, Our future’. So where is the future when you keep hearing those things and wondering if you are doing enough?”

Gar said he met both men when they were younger, and saw how they were developing into star basketball players.

“A youth who is good in basketball, what are the things that turn them to that side?” said Gar.

“How can we help those kids maybe three years back when they are good in basketball, how can we help them enough to keep that path?”

Gar says he spoke with both families who are still reeling from the losses of their son.

“They’re not doing well because...it's their child, only child that they had,” he said.

“They just feel that the hard work is taking away their families and it's not just choosing between two. I just want to tell them not to give up.”

Targeted

Police say the attack was targeted.

“This was a violent and targeted incident that resulted in the death of two individuals," said homicide Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release issued Monday.

Police say the vehicle had been parked on the street since Monday night, before the bodies were found in the white VW Jetta the following morning.

The homicide unit is actively investigating and are looking for any tips, including dash-cam or CCTV footage between 9 and 9:30 p.m on Monday.

Autopsies on the two men took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.