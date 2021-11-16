Shop local gift basket campaign returns for holiday season

A popular campaign is returning for the holiday season in Windsor-Essex.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, in partnership with the province and Windsor District CUPE have brought back the Ultimate #ShopLocal Gift Basket campaign.

“The independently-owned small businesses, particularly in the city centre, are eagerly welcoming shoppers to stay safe, shop local and buy beautiful, giftable items you couldn’t find elsewhere,” said DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans.

President of Windsor District CUPE Council Natalie Popovic said that they recognize the importance of shopping local this year, not just due to global bottlenecks crippling the world’s supply chain.

“Local businesses have been hit hard this last year and a half, so by shopping local, you’re not only making it easier on yourself to find things your friends and family will love, you’re also ensuring that the dollars you spend are staying in the community you live in,” she said. “You’re supporting real people in your own neighbourhoods.”

A local gift basket curator is providing holiday shoppers with seven unique collections this year.

Buyers can select one or more of the following:

Mistletoe Mornings, designed for the coffee lover;

The Very Merry Everything, for the one who already has it all;

Tidings and Tinsel, for the loved one in your life who deserves a spa night every night;

From the Wise Man’s Caravan, tailor made for the beer-and-books lad (or lady!) in your life;

Frost Fest, thoughtfully curated for your favourite entertainer;

Festive Fiesta, sure to be loved by the whole family;

Star of Wonder, Star of Night, designed for those ready to party out, and bring the party back home.

These baskets can be ordered ahead and will be delivered between December 1-23 to further enhance your gift-buying experience.

Gift baskets range in price, from $50 to $250.