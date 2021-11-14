Shop with Purpose Market expanding footprint into Simcoe County

A travelling market with a mission to support the local economy while giving back is working on expanding its footprint.

The Shop with Purpose Market was in Innisfil for the first time Sunday. The initiative first started in Orangeville in 2018 to provide local vendors with an opportunity to reach customers while also giving back to the community.

A portion of the vendor fee, along with a portion of some sales, goes towards a different charity every month. Those charities are selected at the start of each calendar year.

"Our following is usually who nominates the different charities, and then we reach out to them, make sure it's okay, and then we go from there," says Jessica Medeiros, the event coordinator. "We've been around now going on year four next year, and we've raised well over $15,000 for all of our charity partners."

Portions of sales from Sunday's market in Innisfil will go towards the Alzheimer's Society of Dufferin.

In 2022, the market is hoping to continue to expand its geographic reach, with goals to have markets in Innisfil again and other cities throughout Simcoe County.

