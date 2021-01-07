Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's stores were taken off-line by Shopify Inc. on Thursday, as the country grappled with the role he played in inciting violence that erupted at the Capitol building the day before. Woman suffers serious injuries after crash between motorized wheelchair, SUV in Nanaimo Nanaimo RCMP are seeking witnesses after a vehicle collision sent one person to hospital on New Year’s Eve. Windsor Regional Hospital enlists assistants to help families with virtual visits The Windsor Regional Hospital now has four virtual visitation assistants to help patients better connect with their families. No foul play suspected after body found along 402: Sarnia police Sarnia police are still attempting to determine a cause of death but say that no foul play is suspected after a body was found along Highway 402 earlier this week.