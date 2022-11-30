Shoplifters run into officers while trying to flee scene: OPP

Two Leamington shoplifters did not make a quick getaway, instead walking right up to police officers with stolen goods in hand.

OPP received a report of a shoplifting incident Tuesday around 7:24 p.m. at a business in the 200 block of Talbot Street East.

Police say it was reported two people went into the store and took two TVs before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The alleged thieves made their way down an alley, where officers were on another investigation nearby. The suspects dropped the TVs and tried to walk away, but police recognized them and took them into custody without incident.

As a result, police charged two Leamington residents, 34 and 35-years-old, with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com