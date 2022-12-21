Shoplifting cases soar as Christmas draws closer

Retailers in Sudbury are seeing an unwanted increase in shoplifting this Holiday season.

So the Retail Council of Canada is offering some advice to combat increasing levels of theft.

With rising inflation, some experts say that higher prices may be the reason retailers are seeing an upswing in theft and assaults.

Rui Rodrigues is executive advisor for loss prevention and risk management for the Retail Council of Canada, said theft has soared this year.

“Some retailers are reporting seeing 150-300 per cent more incidents of violence, assault, weapons being utilized,” Rodrigues said.

“So that’s really the more significant increase that we’re seeing.”

He said the council has released a de-escalation video to help business owners.

“As we work towards improving collaboration with the police, the courts, working with the government, we also recognize … they needed more tools to help educate their frontline workers,” Rodrigues said.

In Sudbury, Skakoon Home Hardware has been family-run since the 1980s. Owner Nick Skakoon said shoplifting has always been an issue in retail. The best way to combat theft, he said, is to have a strong customer service presence in your business.

“When you’re staying with them, nobody is trying to do anything and you can sort of feel out and see who is going to try,” Skakoon said.

“They generally get deterred when they know you’re standing around and they do see the cameras and it turns them off.”

Skakoon said having an upgraded security system also helps.

“We have a full security system all over the store so that also deters (theft),” he said.

Rodrigues said training your staff is the best way to prevent shoplifting and to make sure staff feel safe at work.