Shoplifting incident involving knife leads to charges for Regina man
A Regina man is facing several charges following a shoplifting incident at a business in Harbour Landing.
At around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, Regina police officers were dispatched to a weapons call on the 4500 block of Gordon Road.
Police learned that a man had entered a business in the area, concealed several hundred dollars worth of items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store.
When the suspect was approached by loss prevention officers (LPO), the man allegedly threatened them with a knife. The officers were able to seize the bag full of items from the suspect.
Following this action, the suspect lunged at the LPOs with the knife before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.
Regina police quickly located the man in a nearby parking lot. A search following the arrest led to the discovery of a knife.
A 27-year-old Regina man faces charges of robbery, obstructing a peace officer and assault with a weapon.
The man made his appearance on the charges on Monday.
