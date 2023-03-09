Thompson firefighters battle blaze at Shoppers Drug Mart
A Shoppers Drug Mart in Thompson, Man. has been destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.
According to RCMP, officers responded to the fire at 1:50 a.m. and set up a perimeter in the area to allow firefighters to work.
The fire was extinguished, but it reignited at around 5 a.m.
Crews have been on the scene most of the day working to extinguish the flames.
According to RCMP, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, and the office of the fire commissioner has been notified.
RCMP said several adjoining businesses also suffered extensive damage.
The City of Thompson asked people on its Facebook page to avoid the area and stay inside if they live nearby due to possible air quality concerns. They say water pressure may be low due to the amount of water needed to fight the flames.
Selkirk Drive from Quartz Street to Mystery Lake Road will be closed until at least noon on Friday as city crews work to clean up water and ice build up.
