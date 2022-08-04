Shoppers evacuated after fire at mall in Vaughan, Ont.

A mall in Vaughan, Ont. will be closed for the remainder of the day after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.

According to officials, crews were called to Promenade Mall, located near Bathurst and Centre streets in Thornhill, around 10:30 a.m. Crews attending the scene reported seeing smoke and flames erupting from the northeastern corner of the roof.

Vaughan Fire says there were no injuries and crews were able to control the fire, which is believed to have been contained to a kitchen system inside the mall.

York police said the mall has been evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the day.

They are asking residents to avoid the area "due to black smoke."

There are no major road closures related to this incident.