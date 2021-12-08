Shoppers, experts ready for Walmart to ditch the plastic bag

Following Walmart's announcement that they will be eliminating single-use plastic bags from all their Canadian locations, shoppers and environmental experts agree the retailer will be helping them save more than just dollars.

At the height of holiday shopping, Jean Diotte had her cart full as she was leaving the Walmart location in Renfrew, Ont.

However, there wasn't one reusable bag in sight.

"Because we always forget to bring our own bags, so we do have a lot of bags," said the shopper from Arnprior, confessing that a bundle of single-use plastic bags is piling up at home. "I like the reusable bags. I have a lot of reusable bags, and I keep buying them so I have a whole bunch."

Once Walmart fully ditches the single-use plastic bag in Canada by April 22, 2022, the retail giant encourages customers to bring their own bags from home, but says reusable bags will be available to purchase in store.

"It's time that major retailers such as Walmart took the initiative and more so the responsibility to ensure that we have a reasonable environment for the next generation," says Miriam Diamond, a professor at the School of Environment at the University of Toronto.

"We can find bits of plastic from the Arctic to the Antarctic, and every place in between," Diamond tells CTV News Ottawa.

She says that the single-use plastic bags are made using oil and there is no definitive idea of how long it takes for the bags to fully break down.

"Do we really want to use our precious oil reserves for a single-use plastic bag," questions Diamond, "I don't think so."

For shoppers like Shirley Heideman, who lives in Renfrew and shops regularly at Walmart, the elimination of plastic bags is a change she won't notice. Heideman brings her own reusable bags and bins every time she goes out shopping.

"Because we're trying to save everything from going to a landfill," says Heideman. "Plastic bags, they take a long time (to break down)."

"For a couple of years now we've been using them here," says the Renfrew resident. "At No Frills we use them there all the time."

Diamond says the move by such a massive retailer is encouraging as it can change the landscape of retail shopping and plastic bags. Not only does Diamond believe fellow retailers will follow suit, but she hopes the corporation's actions will also motivate their dedicated shoppers.

"So I think it's very important that Walmart as a retailer sends a strong signal that reverberates back to the plastic industry, and says no, we're moving forward with this."

While plastic bags will still be available through the holiday rush, it will be a change in routine that Diotte will have to adjust.

"I just have to remember all the time to bring our bags."