Shoppers find ways to deal with rising food costs

A Canada-wide survey has found most people are using coupons and hunting for sales to reduce their grocery bill.

Others are changing the way they plan and make their meals.

“You go after the flyers now on Friday or Thursday night -- whenever they come out -- and you go after the deals,” one person told CTV News.

“You look at every store and you have to go after the deals … if not, you end up with nothing.”

But many people are adapting in less ideal ways.

A survey by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research found that 59 per cent of respondents are reducing household food waste, 54 per cent are making meal plans, 30 per cent are eating less healthy food and 20 per cent are reducing meal size or skipping them altogether.

Sault-based social enterprise and grocery store Grocer 4 Good is having to deal with the price hike.

“I went to get a wholesale order that normally may have been $200 or $250, and it was over $300,” said Lisa Vezeau-Allen from Grocer 4 Good.

It sells produce and other healthy food at significantly lower prices, since their main clientele can’t always afford to eat well.

“A big bag of potatoes is $1.50 and we will maintain those prices,” Vezeau-Allen said.

“Three bananas are 50 cents, and I will say when I go to the store and a big bag of apples is 7.99, we’re definitely taking a hit on that, but it’s more important for us to make sure that people have access to that fresh food.”