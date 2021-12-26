Shoppers flock to Midtown Mall for Boxing Day

Shoppers hit Saskatoon’s Midtown early on Boxing Day hoping to cash in some deals.

Evan Ernst arrived at the Midtown Mall for 8:00 a.m.

“We came at 8:00 a.m., I got some H&M stuff,” said Ernst. “I got a bunch of gift cards and money for Christmas so I came here and spent it.”

Bernard Hobbs was another shopper eager to hit the store Sunday morning. He was in search of electronics and stuff for his wife and kids.

“My wife wants more the clothes, my daughter the same so seeing what we can get,” Hobbs said.

The mall opened up for 8:00 a.m. on Boxing Day, which is three hours earlier than its regular opening time for Sunday. Many major retailers in the mall were offering massive savings. For local business like Handmade in Saskatchewan, selling products from Saskatchewan vendors, it’s not offering massive sales but hoping people cash in their mall gift cards at the store.

“We’re definitely expecting a lot of Boxing day shoppers. The mall is definitely busy, as people are doing their shopping with the gift cards," said manager of Handmade Saskatchewan April Goertzen.

All their products are handmade in the province, selling bunny hugs, body care products, candles, kitchenware, signs with sayings and fudge. For the store it’s an opportunity to make up for some lost revenue in what’s been a tough year for many businesses.

“It’s definitely been hard and a lot of people are struggling, people are losing their jobs," said Goertzen.

COVID-19 concerns on Boxing Day

As people flock to malls and heavily congest shopping centres, emergency physician Dr.Kashif Pirzada advises people to head online instead.

“If you go into a shop, in a crowded space, because of how airborne this virus is, even if you take of your mask for a few minutes and if the area is saturated with the virus you’re going to catch it,” Pirzada said.

He recommends those who do shop in-person to have a high quality N-95 mask.