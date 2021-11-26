Shoppers hunt for Black Friday discounts in Barrie

Shoppers hit the stores in Barrie on Friday anxious to find great deals for Black Friday.

Dozens of people lined up outside stores, with some saying they found decent discounts.

"There is a lot of 70 per cent off," said one shopper at Georgian Mall in Barrie.

Black Friday isn't typically a big driver for small businesses, especially those hit hard by the pandemic. They aren't able to offer the deals of larger retailers.

"All the retailers that offer big discounts, that's just not feasible in my business," said ZuZu Fashion Boutique owner Tracey Baker.

Still, the Barrie boutique owner said business was steady with the push to support local.

"It's been wonderful," Baker added she offered a tax-free discount to customers this week. "That is just my acknowledgment of Black Friday. It's nice to offer something."

The Retail Council of Canada shows many people are anxious to return to in-person shopping this year and eager to check off their holiday wish list.

While retail may still be king, a 2021 Holiday Shopping report revealed roughly 40 per cent of people plan to click from the comfort of their couch.

"It's become easier now and makes a lot more sense to shop online," said retail analyst Bruce Winder.

Experts predict Canadians will spend 23 per cent more on gifts this year with the excitement of a return to in-person shopping.