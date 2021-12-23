Shoppers line up for last-minute items at local businesses
Many people are flocking to local businesses to pick up last-minute items before Christmas.
Dozens of people were waiting in line to get into Vincenzo's in Waterloo on Thursday. Last week, the province announced 50 per cent capacity limits for businesses. For Vincenzo's, it means only 60 people are allowed in the store at a time.
This is historically one of the busiest shopping days of the year as people get groceries and alcohol for the holidays. Even with the ongoing pandemic, people are planning to celebrate the holidays and enjoy a nice meal.
"Christmas is Christmas. You can't cancel Christmas," said Carmine Caccioppoli, co-owner of Vincenzo's. "We'll get through it and we're all having to compromise a bit again."
Under the new restrictions, indoor gatherings are capped at 10 people, while outdoor gatherings can have up to 25 people.
